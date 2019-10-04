MEN
The YellowJackets had a lot stacked against them.
For one, they entered the game minus a league win. Second, they were hosting one of the top teams in the American Southwest Conference. Third, a nearly 45-minute lightning delay didn’t help maintain a flow after they had already established a foothold in this key league game of a huge weekend.
Nevertheless, LeTourneau University men’s soccer team refused to allow any of the obstacles to deter the Jackets from picking up their first ASC victory. They did so with a prominent 2-1 win over McMurry Thursday night at LETU Soccer Field.
LeTourneau (3-5-2, 1-2-0 ASC) grabbed an early lead when Angel Rivera scored his first goal of the season on a blast a couple seconds shy of five minutes into the game.
McMurry suffered its first conference loss in falling to 5-4-0, 2-1-0.
Both teams attempted nine shots in the first half, with YellowJackets goalkeeper Diego Berlingeri forced to make five saves. LETU took the one-goal lead into the halftime break, which came after the 45-minute lightning delay.
In the 72nd minute, LeTourneau struck again when Oliver Placencia notched his first goal of the season on an assist from Rivera. Placencia’s goal was the gamewinner.
McMurry’s goal came in the 89th minute when Miguel Esteban converted a penalty kick as play turned chippy after three yellow cards were issued in the final 25 minutes.
Berlingeri finished with six saves. McMurry’s Mark Pelaez stopped five shots in the loss. The YellowJackets outshot the War Hawks, 15-12, with both teams putting seven shots on frame.
LETU will host Hardin-Simmons today at 4:30 p.m. The women will take the field first at 2 p.m.
WOMEN
LeTourneau University went toe-to-toe with McMurry in a key American Southwest Conference women’s soccer game Thursday evening. But a lightning-delayed affair put a damper on the YellowJackets’ 1-0 loss at LETU Soccer Field.
McMurry responded after the 30-minute delay, cashing in on Alyssa Daily’s goal in the 76th minute on an assist from Sky Reynolds to settle what otherwise was an evenly-matched game.
The YellowJackets (5-4, 1-2 ASC) outshot the War Hawks (8-0-4, 3-0-0) by a 6-2 margin in the first half, but after the second half delay, McMurry turned the tables. The War Hawks had nine shots in the second half, including all five of their attempts on goal, to produce just enough offense to walk out with a win. Both teams finished with 11 shots. LeTourneau had four on frame.
LETU goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks had four saves in suffering her first loss of the season. McMurry keepers Cindy Vallasana and Jordan Gregory each played a half, making two saves apiece, in the combined shutout.
LeTourneau’s Celeste Nunez nearly cracked the back of the net in the 62nd minute when she ripped a shot from the middle of the box that Gregory stopped. Nunez followed up the rebound with another blast that banged off the post in the YellowJackets’ best scoring chances of the game.
Reagan Sandford had four shots, including a pair on goal, and Kara Gipson attempted three, one of which was on target, but the Jackets couldn’t get any by the War Hawks keepers.
