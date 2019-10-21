LETU Sports Information
WOMEN
RICHARDSON — After 110 minutes, LeTourneau University and the University of Texas at Dallas women’s soccer teams settled for a 0-0 double overtime draw Saturday evening.
It was LeTourneau’s first tie of the season as the YellowJackets record moved to 8-5-1 overall, 4-3-1 in the American Southwest Conference. LETU was making a bid to gain ground on the host Comets, who now sit at 13-1-2, 5-1-2. The Jackets are fifth in the ASC, while the Comets occupy third place entering the final two weeks of the season.
LeTourneau goalkeeper Mackenzie Wilbanks made a season-high 12 saves, keeping the Comets off the board in facing a staggering 38 shots. UT Dallas unleashed 27 shots to LETU’s two through the first two halves, but Wilbanks was a wall between the posts. She made five saves in the first half and four more in the second to help force overtime.
In the first extra period, Wilbanks stopped two shots, and then followed it up with another save in the second overtime. UT Dallas starting keeper Morgan Sherman made one save in playing through the end of regulation. Erin Clawson cleaned up, stopping one shot in her 20 minutes of work in the overtime periods.
It was Wilbanks’ second solo shutout of the season, and she contributed to another. She’s made 21 saves in her last two starts.
Kara Gipson gave the YellowJackets their best scoring chance in regulation when she ripped a shot toward the bottom right corner of the goal, but Sherman made the save in the 54th minute. Gipson nearly ended the game in the 109th minute when she sent a shot into the upper right corner of the net, but Clawson turned it away. LeTourneau could not capitalize on the ensuing corner kick, and the two teams settled on the draw.
Gipson attempted three of the Jackets’ four shots, while Rebekah Stevenson had the other.
LeTourneau will host Howard Payne 5 p.m. Thursday and Sul Ross State 1 p.m. Saturday in the final home regular season matches of the season. The men will follow in both matches.
MEN
RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s soccer team lost to the University of Texas at Dallas, 4-0, Saturday night.
The loss dropped the YellowJackets’ record to 5-8-2 overall, 3-5-0 in the American Southwest Conference. UT Dallas improved to 11-3-2, 5-1-2.
UT Dallas outshot LETU, 26-2. The Comets had 11 shots in the first half and 15 in the second. Both of the Jackets’ shots were on goal, each coming in the second half.
With LeTourneau trailing 1-0 a little over three-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Varney Carter nearly knotted things up for the YellowJackets, but Comets goalkeeper John Nicknish made the save. Twenty eight seconds later, UT Dallas added another goal when Alfredo Kaegi recorded his seventh of the season.
Still pressing, LETU tried to cut into the two-goal deficit as Luis De La Torre sent a blast at the net, but Nicknish stopped the shot in the 70th minute. The Comets tacked on a pair of goals in the 85th and 86th minutes to put the game away.
LeTourneau goalkeeper Austin Dunegan made his first start of the season. He finished with 12 saves, while facing 25 shots.