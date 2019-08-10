Librarians facing new tasks say crisis isn't in the catalog

Shantel Johnson, right, a full time social worker at Queens Central Library, and Michael Montero, left, social work summer intern from NYU, meet at the library's coordinating desk for adult services, Monday July 29, 2019, in Queens borough of New York. Johnson oversees a team of case managers and help librarians connect visitors to social services. "You change with the times. I think every organization needs to do that in order to thrive," said Johnson.