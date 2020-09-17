EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Thursday night.
Cirelli returned in the third after injuring his right knee in the second.
Trade deadline pickup Barclay Goodrow set him up for the goal 13:18 into overtime.
Tampa Bay ended each of its three series victories in overtime and goes on to face the Dallas Stars for the title.
Only New York lasted more than five games, pushing the Lightning to their limits before their talented core got them into the final.