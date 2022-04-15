NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.
Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.
Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center field after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.
Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings.
Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million shortstop followed Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.
Giants 4, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland lost its first home game using its new name as Carlos Rodón allowed one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead San Francisco.
Rodón (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson added solo homers, and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.
Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915-2021 before its rebranding.
Zach Plesac (0-1) worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing Crawford’s shot to right in the second and Pederson’s blast to center in the fifth. The Guardians’ four-game winning streak ended.
Blue Jays 4, Athletics 1
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Oakland.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base three times, scored a run, and drove in a run to help Toronto win its sixth straight against Oakland.
Playing designated hitter for the first time this season, Guerrero hammered a 2-2 pitch from Daulton Jefferies (1-1) 428 feet to right-center in the first inning.
Reliever Adam Cimber (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Jordan Romano converted his 28th consecutive save opportunity, the longest streak in the majors.
Twins 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston.
Luis Arraez and Gary Sánchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.
Ryan (1-1) kept the Red Sox off balance with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
Boston starter Nick Pivetta (0-2) lasted only two innings, allowing four runs on five hits.
Twins leadoff batter Byron Buxton left with a right knee injury after his leg got caught underneath him while sliding into second on a first-inning double.
White Sox 3, Rays 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.
Cease (2-0) struck out eight and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored for the White Sox (5-2), whose start is their best since 2016.
Drew Rasmussen (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings for the Rays, who have lost four of five.
Liam Hendriks threw a perfect ninth for his third save.
Tigers 2, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit’s three hits as Kansas City lost its fifth straight.
Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000. Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller (0-1), the second of his career.
Tarik Skubal worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run. Jacob Barnes (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings, Joe Jimenez handled the eighth and Michael Fulmer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save as the Tigers combined on a five-hitter.
Keller worked seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Nationals 7, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell drove in three runs each and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Each of the top four hitters in the Nationals’ lineup –- César Hernández, Juan Soto, Cruz and Bell — had two hits while combining to go 8 for 17.
Erik Fedde (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked two.
Mitch Keller (0-2) struggled for a second straight start, giving up four runs, seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Marlins 7, Phillies 1
MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Philadelphia.
Pablo López (1-0) scattered four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11.
Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single.
Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth for the Phillies, who have lost four straight. Zach Eflin (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings.
Orioles 2, Yankees 1 (11)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run in he 11th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.
The Yankees didn’t score in either extra inning, and Baltimore finally pushed its automatic runner across in its half of the 11th. Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutiérrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt (0-2).
A night after throwing just four of 16 pitches for strikes against Toronto, Aroldis Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramón Urias on a full count slider that was just high.
New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion at the conclusion of the game.
The Orioles won despite going 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position. They didn’t need a hit in the 11th.
Cardinals 10, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miles Mikolas carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning, Tommy Edman homered for the second straight night and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Mikolas (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run, three hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. The only hit he allowed through the first six innings came on a Rowdy Tellez single in the second.
Nolan Arenado and Edman hit two-run homers for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Andrew Knizner each had three hits.