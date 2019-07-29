MLB
Seattle at Texas, 7 p.m. FSSW
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 7: 7 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
WTT: Washington at San Diego, 9:30 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m. NBA
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: July 29, 2019 @ 10:46 pm
