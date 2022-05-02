RIDGELAND, Miss. — Lee Livesay’s family recently expanded and he’s pretty certain that motivation helped him expand his trophy collection with a winning total of 48 pounds, 11 ounces at the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Ross Barnett presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
Buoyed by a Day 1 limit of 25-12 — the event’s second-largest — the Bassmaster Elite Series pro from Longview powered through two days of tougher conditions that yielded limits of 10-4 and 12-11. Livesay won the top prize of $52,500 and a berth in the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, to be held in Knoxville, Tenn., March 24-26.
“I struggled the last two days; I’m really thankful I caught that big bag the first day,” Livesay said.
After Elite wins on Chickamauga Lake (2020) and Lake Fork (2021), this is Livesay’s first Bassmaster Opens win. Watching his victory was Livesay’s wife Taren and their month-old daughter Lane.
“It took me 36 years to have (a child) so I never thought about it until I had one, but I figured out I couldn’t love anything more than that little baby and my wife,” said Livesay, the former Kilgore High School football defensive back. “It definitely focused me.”
Livesay graduated from KHS in 2004.
With minimal experience on Ross Barnett, Livesay spent most of his time on a community hole flat on the lake’s east side. He had plenty of company, but having located a narrow drain flanked by a mix of dollar pads, pepper grass and hydrilla, he had a legitimate sweet spot all to himself.
A Texas-rigged and Carolina-rigged Netbait 6-inch lizard produced all of his first-round weight. The former fared best in the thicker spots.
Day 2 saw him struggling, as the spot seemed to have dried up. So, Livesay shifted gears and caught a couple of keepers on shoreline spots and in a marina.
Day 3, while a little more productive, also required a multi-level effort.
“Today, I had to go junk fishing; my fish were gone,” Livesay said. “I started on my drain today, but a little farther down — about two casts from where I caught them on Day 1.”
After a slow start on his drain, Livesay moved shallow and caught his first keeper on a white Snagproof Bobby’s Perfect Frog. Giving his drain another shot, Livesay caught his biggest bass — a 4-pounder — on the Carolina rig.
“Four casts later, I lost a great big one — a 5- or 6-pounder,” he said. “That was it for the flat.”
Returning to the bank, he added his third keeper on the frog. After that, a frustrating slump prompted him to try a new scenario.
“I said, ‘I have to go junk fish,’ so I went out to the cypress trees in front of that area that I had never fished,” Livesay said. “I pulled out a white 6th Sense Braid swim jig with a white Netbait twin-tail trailer, skipped it up under a tree and caught a good one.
“I kept going up to the next bay and just flipped, flipped, flipped with a Netbait B Bug. After 30 minutes of flipping reeds, I caught No. 5 — a 3-pounder.”
Relishing his first Opens title, Livesay said his win gives him some much-needed breathing room.
“I’ve had a really rough year on the Elites. I’m 71st in Angler of the Year standings — almost impossible to make the Classic,” he said. “I just punched my ticket for (the Classic) so I can swing for the fence the rest of the year.”
Nick LeBrun of Bossier City, Louisiana finished second with 47-11. After placing 11th on Day 1 with 15-3, he pulled up to second with 17-9 on Day 2. He finished with 14-15.
Livesay leads the Central Opens season standings with 200 points. LeBrun is in second with 199, followed by McKinney with 198, Sands with 197 and Jimmy Washam of Covington, Tenn., with 196.
John Soukup of Sapulpa, Okla., leads the overall Bassmaster Opens points standings with 671 points.
The tournament was hosted by the Ridgeland Tourism Commission.