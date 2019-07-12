Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center has purchased an ultrasound machine, using a $30,000 donation from the Knights of Columbus.
Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler was present on June 27 to bless the new ultrasound machine.
“A sonogram offers a mother a window into the womb to see her living child,” Strickland said.
Also on hand was Bev Kline, executive director of Living Alternatives.
“The timing could not have been better, she said. "Our 8-year-old ultrasound machine quit working the same day we received this new one."
Trenton Klaus is grand knight for Council 1502 of Tyler.