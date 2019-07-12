The Knights of Columbus recently presented a $30,000 check to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center for an ultrasound machine. On hand for the presentation were (from left) Julie Wood, sonographer with Living Alternatives; Bev Kline,executive director of Living Alternatives; Doreen Hague of Living Alternatives; Bishop Joseph Strickland; and Trenton Klaus, grand knight for Council 1502 of Tyler. Behind Klaus is Father Nolan Lowry, head of the Sanctity of Life Ministry for the Diocese of Tyler.