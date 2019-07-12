possible photo for Faith
The Knights of Columbus recently presented a $30,000 check to Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center for an ultrasound machine. On hand for the presentation were (from left) Julie Wood, sonographer with Living Alternatives; Bev Kline,executive director of Living Alternatives;  Doreen Hague of Living Alternatives; Bishop Joseph Strickland; and Trenton Klaus, grand knight for Council 1502 of Tyler. Behind Klaus is Father Nolan Lowry, head of the Sanctity of Life Ministry for the Diocese of Tyler.

Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center has purchased an ultrasound machine, using a $30,000 donation from the Knights of Columbus.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler was present on June 27 to bless the new ultrasound machine.

“A sonogram offers a mother a window into the womb to see her living child,” Strickland said.

Also on hand was Bev Kline, executive director of Living Alternatives.

“The timing could not have been better, she said. "Our 8-year-old ultrasound machine quit working the same day we received this new one."

Trenton Klaus is grand knight for Council 1502 of Tyler.