Melissa and Tyler Fenstermaker apparently had good chemistry when they met two years ago at the HomeBierFest at Heritage Plaza.
Melissa, a registered nurse, and Tyler, a chemical engineer, shared a passion for home brewing and later married.
Tyler has been a home brewer for five years while Melissa said she took up the hobby two years ago.
"He's the ringmaster. I'm just the apprentice," Melissa said during the fourth annual event Saturday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Melissa, who wore ledenhosen