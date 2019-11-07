Shayna Porter of Longview said she has worked for staffing agencies for two years.
But between jobs Thursday by three days, Porter was at the other side of the tables at the eighth annual Hiring Red, White & You! job fair at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
"I'm looking to stay in HR," Porter said as she visited prospective employers."
Porter, who is married to a U.S. Army veteran, said she thought the job fair seemed "pretty good. I think a lot of people showed up. I've never been to one (job) fair before."
She was among more than 200 people who showed up during the four-hour job fair