GRAPEVINE - The Longview High School tennis team tuned up for the District 15-5A meet by participating in the Grapevine/Colleyville Tournament over the weekend.
Sydney Singh finished first and Hannah Woolsey second in girls singles. Singh defeated teammate Woolsey 6-2, 6-1 in the title match. The duo defeated teams from Mansfield Legacy, Byron Nelson and Colleyville en route to the finals.
Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer placed second in boys doubles, falling in three sets to a Byron Nelson team. They finished the regular season 28-2 and won six of eight tournaments.
Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne finished third in mixed doubles, and Namita Reddy and Gabbi Nguyen placed third in girls doubles.
The Lobos were in Texarkana on Monday to open the District 15-5A Tournament, which concludes on Tuesday in Texarkana.
Longview hosts the JV tournament beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.