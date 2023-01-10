Longview experienced its second setback of the young District 15-5A season on Friday, but it bounced back and earned an important 65-49 home league win against Texas High at Lobo Coliseum on Tuesday night.
The Lobos improved their season record to 18-3 and district record to 2-2, and will travel to play state-ranked Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while the Tigers dropped their respective marks to 3-10 and 1-3.
“The thing that we’ve been talking about since we got back last Friday from Whitehouse is how hard we have to play,” said Longview boys basketball head coach Sam Weaver. “Tonight, you saw us play with a lot more purpose and intensity than what we’ve been playing with the last three or four ball games.”
Texas High attacked in the early moments of the game, and ultimately took the first lead. The Tigers quickly scored during Tez Wilkerson’s field goal at the 7:06 mark of the first quarter, and expanded their lead after Damon Augustus’ basket with 6:04 remaining in the frame.
Longview started to find its footing because it scored the next six points to take a one-point lead. Robert Blandburg launched the stretch with five straight points in 69 seconds, and Campbell Williams split a pair of free throw attempts at the 3:49 mark.
Texas High didn’t trail Longview for long because the Tigers finished the game’s opening period on a 7-4 run to own a 11-10 edge heading to the second frame. Noah Hampton drained a three-point attempt, Alex Orr provided a two-point field goal, and Augustus made two free throw attempts, while the Lobos could only muster Kendall Mitchell’s two free throw makes, and Chris Head’s field goal.
The tide started to turn in the second quarter. Longview began the period on a 15-4 run that gave it a 25-15 lead by the 4:29 mark of the second quarter.
Texas High didn’t fade because of Tyris Crowell’s back-to-back three-point attempts, but Longview countered with two Blandburg field goals, and ultimately brought a 29-21 lead to the halftime break.
Blandburg finished the quarter with 10 of his game-high 21 points, Head provided six of his 18 points, and Mitchell earned three of his 10 points.
Longview took another double-digit lead in the third quarter, but Texas High leaned on its regular three-point success to outscore the Lobos 17-16 in the period. The Tigers’ charge included a downtown make from Wilkerson, Augustus, Crowell, and Orr.
Augustus finished with a Texas High-best 13 points, Crowell provided nine points, and Wilkerson earned seven points.
But, Longview used a 20-11 fourth quarter scoring stretch to pull away and complete a 16-point victory. Davis Justice earned all seven of his game points in the second half, and also provided five assists, three rebounds, one block, and one steal.
Blandburg also finished the game with 14 rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist, Head produced three assists, two rebounds, and two steals, and Mitchell earned five rebounds, two steals, and one assist.