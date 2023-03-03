Five Border Battle Baseball Tournament games were moved from Texarkana to Longview’s ballpark after Thursday night’s storms, and the Lobos made the most of their Friday nightcap hosting opportunity during a hard-fought 3-2 five-inning home win against Arkansas’ Fort Smith Northside.
“It was a good win,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “We came off a tough loss [against Ashdown, Arkansas on Thursday]. Cole [Ramey] pitched his tail off [on Friday]. I thought Jordan [Allen] had a great at-bat. I’m just happy the kids played hard.”
Longview will bring an improved 6-2 season record to Saturday’s 1 p.m. tournament game against Arkansas’ Camden Fairview at Texas High, while Fort Smith Northside dropped to 2-1 before a 11 a.m. matchup with Texas High, and a 3 p.m. contest against Liberty-Eylau at the same site.
Longview starting pitcher Cole Ramey set the tone early because he struck out all three Northside batters he faced in the top of the first inning. That included Mason Kincannon, Jayden Duggar and Will Rollans.
Ramey ultimately finished the night with nine strikeouts.
The Lobos’ lineup then went to work to give him some run support. Taylor Tatum started the stretch with a leadoff walk, then stole second base, and eventually reached third on a wild pitch. Ronald Woods followed with a walk, and his double steal with Tatum resulted in the first run of the game.
Tatum reached base twice and scored twice in the game.
Woods found his way to third base after a poor Northside pickoff throw attempt toward second base, and came home for a 2-0 score during Drew Flores’ RBI sacrifice groundout.
Alex Martinez became Northside’s first baserunner of the night after Longview committed a fielding error in the top of the second, and later stole second base, but Ramey forced a groundout during Eli Caldarera at-bat, and struck out Max Howerton and Andrew Taylor to get out of the jam.
Ramey struck out three more Northside batters over the next two innings, but the Grizzlies were still able to pressure him with a bases loaded situation in the top of the third. Kincannon’s two-out single to right field was followed by walks by Duggar and Rollans, and a pair of Longview fielding errors.
But, Ramey eventually regrouped by forcing Martinez’s inning-ending groundout.
Longview’s offense was aggressive again in the bottom of the third inning, and it ultimately resulted in an important insurance run. Tatum reached base again with an infield single, and scored again during McLane Moody’s balk.
Ramey earned two more strikeouts in the top of the fourth, but he faced enough trouble in the top of the fifth to allow a pair of Northside runs. Rollans’ RBI single scored Duggar and Caldarera’s bases loaded hit by pitch RBI scored Rollans.