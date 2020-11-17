Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime Longview businessman Sam Satterwhite remembered for service to community
- Separation Agreement: Carthage ISD to pay Wink $199,500
- Longview woman pleads guilty to sex abuse of child, sentenced to 30 years
- Gregg County among those with 'substantial' community spread of COVID-19
- Suspect, deputy injured when chase ends with gunfire in Upshur County
- Carthage ISD votes to separate from Superintendent John Wink
- Case against former Harrison County JP dismissed
- Police ID teen killed in Marshall crash
- Overnight Gilmer convenience store shooting leads to chase, shootout in rural Upshur County
- Longview ISD says no to second Trump rally on high school property