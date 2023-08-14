Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett is one of the returning leaders of Longview’s loaded secondary unit, and he helped wrap up a special day of events with a Saturday afternoon college football commitment to The University of Tulsa at the school cafeteria.
The 2024 defensive back prospect shined as a junior in 2022, producing 73 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
It was no surprise when 18 college football programs (Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Boston College, Colgate, Fordham, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, North Texas, Old Dominion, Sam Houston State, SFA, Texas State, Tulsa, UNLV, Weber State, and Yale) offered him a spot on their future roster between February 10 and July 25.
He ultimately decided that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity that arrived from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on March 15.
“The coaching staff really did a great job recruiting me,” Garrett said of what put Tulsa over the top in his recruiting process. “It was more than a business to them. They text me every day. We talk every day. I built a great connection and relationship with them, and they treated my family great when I was down there, so it felt like another place like home.”
That’s why he was excited to announce the next step of his football career with the Longview community, coaches and teammates after the program participated in the Meet the Lobos pizza party, intrasquad scrimmage, EKG Testing, and preseason photos on Saturday.
“It means the world to me,” Garrett said of the large turnout on Saturday. “I say our fanbase is the best fanbase in Texas. They’re the most passionate. It’s great seeing them out here.”
Garrett has one final high school football season with Longview, and plans to bring a piece of home to Tulsa to continue his individual success at the college level.
“I’m going to bring the East Texas grit,” Garrett said of his future in Tulsa. “They had [already] picked up the receiver from Texas High, TJ Gray. We’re going to bring that East Texas style of football there.”