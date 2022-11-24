Longview has made regular trips to Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium over the past 50 years, and it will make its 28th football appearance during Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 5A Division I Region II semifinal against Port Arthur Memorial.
“The reason we chose Lufkin is it’s the only central location between the two schools,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of the decision to play this week’s third-round playoff game at Abe Martin Stadium. “It was the only logical choice we had in terms of seating capacity, and a nice venue to play at.”
Longview earned a 37-3 road win against rival Lufkin during its first football visit to the stadium on Nov. 16, 1973, and followed that up with a 34-8 victory on Nov. 14, 1975. It ultimately produced a 9-4 record by its 13th trip in 1997.
The Lobos would hit some hard times during an eight-game losing streak between 1999 and 2010, but they started to turn the tide with a 45-14 win against Lufkin on Sept. 21, 2012.
Longview lost its next two games at Abe Martin Stadium during the 2014 and 2016 campaigns, but it once again returned to form during a three-game win streak that included a 24-21 win against Lufkin on Aug. 30, 2019, a 51-28 victory against Beaumont West Brook on Oct. 15, 2020, and a 56-7 win against Lufkin on Sept. 16 of this year. That’s why they now own a 13-14 record at the site.
“A lot of defining moments in your career,” King said of his Longview coaching trips to Abe Martin Stadium since 2001. “You think about things that have gone on down there that were good and bad. Always been tough ball games at Abe Martin. Some we lost, and some we won. There were learning experiences there from my time as an assistant on how to handle different situations.”
Longview recognized its recent comfort level at Abe Martin Stadium over the past four seasons. While it didn’t affect what stadium the Lobos played at this week, it did play a role in what sideline they’ll call plays from during Friday’s game.
“We’ve gone to play in Lufkin for middle school to high school games, and sub-varsity to varsity games,” King said of Longview’s past outings at the site. “Prior experience is there. That had nothing to do with us choosing that place [this week]. The only thing it had an effect on was me requesting to be the visiting team because that’s what we’re always [there].”
Longview is making its third straight regional semifinal appearance, and its 17th advancement to the playoff round since 1975. The Lobos own an undefeated 12-0 season record in 2022, and a 10-6 regional semifinal mark in their history, so you can expect a confident group during their Thanksgiving week game against Port Arthur Memorial.
But, Longview won’t take the 11-1 Port Arthur Memorial squad lightly because the Titans have scored over 40 points in seven games this season, and produced 100 points in the first two weeks of the postseason. That’s why the Lobos need to be locked in, make the most of their practices this week, and follow their game plan to advance to their first regional final since 2018.
“We’ve never played Port Arthur Memorial,” said King. “That’s our main focus. They’re very athletic. It all runs through their quarterback [Davion Wilson], who finds ways to extend plays. He is a big kid who runs the ball well, and throws the ball well. They’re going to have tremendous speed out wide, so they’re dangerous there. And they’ve got as much defensive team speed as any of us have played.”