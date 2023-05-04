District 15-5A four-seed Longview hosted District 16-5A one-seed Porter in a 2023 UIL bi-district game one on Thursday night, and used extra inning magic to earn a come-from-behind 3-2 win and a 1-0 series lead.
The Lobos will bring an improved 16-14 season record to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game two at Kingwood’s West Fork High School. They will look to close out the best-of-three series, and advance to play either District 13-5A two-seed McKinney North or District 14-5A three-seed Corsicana in next week’s area round.
But, if the 22-10-1 Spartans prevail in the next outing, a winner-take-all game three would take place at the same site after.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said after his team’s playoff series-opening victory on Thursday. “These guys played their hearts out. We got their big arm out of the way. But, you gotta win one more.”
Porter excelled enough early to launch the game’s scoring. Payton Evans-Pickens drew a leadoff walk, moved 90 feet during a fielding error that allowed Zane Adams to reach first base, and both advanced another base during Blake Russell’s sacrifice bunt. Then, Nathanael McDonald followed with a walk that loaded bases.
Victor Fortuna’s RBI single then drove in Evans-Pickens for a 1-0 Spartan advantage, but the scoring opportunity came to an end when Adams was thrown out before home plate.
Porter received another boost from Adams because he retired the first nine Longview batters he faced on the mound, and earned five of his 10 strikeouts by the end of the third inning.
The Lobos hung around though because their defense started to tighten up, and didn’t allow another Porter run between the second and fourth frames. The Spartans stranded Austin Roper in the second, suffered a one-two-three inning in the third, and stranded McDonald and Fortuna in the fourth.
Longview’s lineup finally snapped its hitless and scoreless streaks in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 1-1. Taylor Tatum and Ronald Woods launched the surge with back-to-back singles and Jordan Allen’s sacrifice groundout put both of his teammates in scoring position.
Tatum then positioned himself with the right lead, and ultimately ran home for the game-tying run during an Adams’ wild pitch. He reached base three times by game’s end.
Porter retook the lead when Russell’s RBI double scored Evans-Pickens in the top of the fifth, but Longview answered when DaTravion Gates’ RBI drove in Campbell Williams in the bottom of the frame to make it a 2-2 score.
The Lobos eventually completed their come-from-behind win when they made the most of their final at-bat in the bottom of the eighth. Jose Arellano and Tatum produced back-to-back singles, Woods loaded the bases with a walk, and Allen’s game-winning hit sent Arellano home.
Cole Ramey started on the mound for the Lobos and worked five innings. Campbell Williams finished up on the hill, striking out four in three innings and earning the win.