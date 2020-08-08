LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-26
Top returning players: Angell Evans (545 digs, 28 aces) … Miah Colbert (259 kills, 35 aces, 40 blocks) … Jakayla Morrow (81 kills, 39 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Brayleigh Mitchell … Anna Skinner
You can count on: “Leadership, depth and high intensity.” — Jackson
Needs work: “Communication and playing to win.” – Jackson
Did you know: Jackson is 257-206 in her coaching career, including a 223-169 record heading into her 11th season at Longview
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Coldiron
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-25
Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson (198 kills, 60 aces, 55 blocks, 163 digs) … Ryauna Garrett (35 aces, 381 assists) … Renee Garrett (29 kills, 229 assists) … Jamaya Davis (38 aces, 87 kills, 222 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Jalen Scroggins … Carmen Chatman
You can count on: “High energy, aggressive players who will give their all to not let the ball hit the floor on our side.” — Coldiron
Needs work: “We have several newcomers to the varsity team, so it will take a little time to fall in sync with one another.” — Coldiron
Did you know: Melissa Waddell, who coached at Pine Tree in 2010-2011, is back as an assistant coach this season
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 20-23
Top returning players: Sam Schott (451 digs, 95 percent server, 46 aces) … Molly Seale
Newcomers to watch: Carolann Bowles
You can count on: “Hardworking players who never give up.” — Harbison
Needs work: “Making fewer errors.” — Harbison
Did you know: Spring Hill improved from five wins (5-25) to 20 wins in Harbison’s first season … Harbison has a career coaching record of 207-144
JACK STALLARD