This undated photo shows Bill Mardis, the longtime editor of the Commonwealth Journal newspaper in Somerset, Ky. Mardis, who was recruited in 1964 to work at the Commonwealth Journal by then-publisher George Joplin III and was still working there part-time as editor emeritus, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to Southern Oaks Funeral Home. He was 89. (The Commonwealth-Journal via AP)