Zach Wilson lost his job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to One Love Longview, he’s now employed again.
Wilson met Paula Warner, owner of 3 Girls Nutrition, at a One Love Longview event in July. The two connected while giving out fresh fruit at Longview parks. By the end of the day, Warner had offered him a job.
“There are little things you can do for people; there are big things you can do for people,” Wilson said of the organization. “It’s not about price. It’s just about love.”
On Saturday, Warner, Wilson and the team at 3 Girls Nutrition in Longview collected donations and made baskets that will be given out Saturday during the group’s Family Unity Project.
“It’s always good to give back to your community, and I just enjoy making people smile,” Tierzah Smith said Saturday as she assembled a basket with bubbles, a puzzle and a board game.
One Love Longview is a group with a mission of promoting unity and oneness across Longview. The organization focuses on offering random acts of kindness “to promote healing, positivity and kindness in the community.”
Warner said she hopes to make at least 600 baskets to be distributed during the Family Unity Project.
The public is invited to continue stopping by 3 Girls Nutrition this week with donations of pre-made baskets or individual items that can be assembled into a basket, Warner said.
“Our ultimate goal is to get as many people involved as possible,” Warner said. “Ultimately, it is trying to bring families closer together.”
3 Girls Nutrition, located at 174 Beechwood Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Family Unity Project will distribute items on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Longview Mall.