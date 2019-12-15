A District 4 Longview town hall meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road.
“We try to meet with residents each year to update them on developments in District 4 and across Longview and to hear their priorities, concerns, and ideas,” said District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who will lead the meeting. “While this meeting will focus on District 4 and Northeast Longview, all are welcome.”
Unlike council meetings, the town hall meeting will not be recorded for rebroadcast on CityView Municipal Television. Town meetings may end earlier or later due to the amount of turnout and resident participation.
For information, call (903) 237-1000.