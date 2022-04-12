Former Longview Lady Lobo basketball standout Meagan Leggett is returning to her roots and will take over as head basketball coach at Longview High School.
Leggett, who spent this past season as head coach at Wiley College in Marshall, has also previously been an assistant coach at Panola College and Jefferson high School.
The former Lady Lobo standout played at South Florida after a spectacular high school career that saw her help lead Longview to a 67-5 record in her junior and senior seasons.
Leggett earned first team all-state honors as a junior and senior for the Lady Lobos, and as a junior she set a national record for free throw percentage.
As a senior, Leggett averaged 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and led the nation by hitting 88.4% of her free throws. She also led Class 5A with 96 made 3-poonters.
She averaged 19.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and hit 88.9% of her free throws as a junior, again leading Class 5A in made triples with 91.
Leggett ended her career with 72 consecutive double-doubles.