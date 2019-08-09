Elexis Coby is about to start her first teaching job at Ned E. Williams Elementary School.
And on Friday, the third grade teacher found out she will be making an additional $6,720 more than she originally signed on for, pending final school board approval.
Superintendent James Wilcox announced the school board is set to approve a little more than $8 million in staff raises at its August 28 meeting during teacher convocation in Lobo Coliseum.
The salary raises come out of money provided to school districts from House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, that was passed this legislative session. The bill mandates districts use part of the funds for salary raises.
"Think about that, over $8 million, that’s additional compensation from what you were paid last year," Wilcox said. "So those first year teachers now, you’re going to get $6,720 more than what you thought you were going to get when you signed on to work at the school. For those experienced teachers ... the highest raises for our experienced 20-year teachers is going to be $7,400. Every other full time employee of the district, you’re going to get a $3,327 raise."
The $6,720 raise also applies to librarians and nurses. Wilcox said the starting teacher salary in the district will be $47,000, increasing up to 20 years of experience with a base of $58,000.
Board President and place 4 trustee Ginia Northcutt said the school board appreciates teachers in the district.
"Longview ISD is a place of excellence because of every person here in this room," she said. "We are a place of excellence because of you, you’re what makes us great. You believe, like I do, every child deserves the best education possible."
Coby said she is overly excited about starting the school year. As an alumna of Longview ISD, she is ready to learn from teachers