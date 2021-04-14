The Longview ISD Foundation's annual fundraising educator tribute event, the Lamplighter Awards, is set to return after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The ceremony is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. April 22 in Lobo Coliseum on the Longview High School campus. T. Blanco’s will cater and serve dinner, and honorees and guests following COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the event, according to the foundation.
"The Longview ISD Foundation believes that the Longview Independent School District delivers excellence to its students, and excellence is achieved because of the dedicated, nurturing people who touch the lives of students every day," the foundation said in a statement. "To celebrate the 21st anniversary of this event, the foundation asked students in kindergarten, fifth, eighth and 12th grades to remember a special educator who holds a magical place in their hearts and minds because he or she exhibits one of the 20 characteristics former student Lamplighter honorees said educators should possess. Students then wrote essays about their special educators.
"At the banquet, foundation members will read portions of the students’ essays about the honorees while student and educator are presented. Each student and honoree will receive a Lamplighter Award."
The Longview ISD Foundation, Inc. will also honor Emily Erisman Myers, Longview High School alumnae, retired teacher, and Longview ISD Foundation board member, with the annual Cornerstone Award for her dedication to the Lobo Memorial Scholarship Fund, a scholarship program within the Foundation that provides college scholarships to Longview High School seniors. Emily has faithfully sought donations to the fund and chaired the scholarship committee to ensure that LHS seniors receive the support they need to continue their education. For her dedication to today’s Lobos, the Foundation will honor her.
With the Lamplighter Awards, the Longview ISD Foundation pays tribute to students and those who are special to them in their school lives and invites the community to celebrate Longview ISD and the people who make it a success. Through this event, the Longview ISD Foundation also raises funds for the annual Great Rewards for Great Ideas Grant Program, the Campus Initiative Grant, and the John W. Harrison, Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant through the generosity of Heart of the Community, Champion, Sustainer, Advocate, Benefactor and Friend sponsors.
Since 1996, the Great Rewards for Great Ideas Grant Program has funded 728 grants, returning $795,468.74 to LISD’s classrooms and enabling innovative teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses to create new educational programs or to enhance existing ones so that they can provide the best instruction possible to all students. These grants have funded programs and projects for students of all ability levels in a variety of disciplines. In addition to strengthening academics, the grants have also funded projects in music, art, technology, character education, health and physical education, and guidance and counseling.
The Foundation has also funded forty-seven Campus Initiative Grants for a total of $138,872.58. The Foundation believes that this grant program, targeting overall campus improvement, complements the Foundation’s annual Great Rewards for Great Ideas Program. Since fall 2008, the Foundation has funded five John W. Harrison, Jr. Academic Field Trip Grants for fourth and fifth grade and middle school students for a total of $25,991.13. Through its three grant programs, the Longview ISD Foundation has returned a grand total of $960,332.45 to LISD classrooms and campuses in its twenty-six-year history, moving ever closer to the one-million-dollar mark.
The Foundation also awards $1,000 scholarships to Longview High School seniors through its Lobo Memorial Scholarship Fund.
To learn how to become a sponsor of this year’s event, go to www.lisdfoundation.org and click on “Ways to Invest” on the menu bar and scroll down to find a 2021 sponsorship form.
Please join the Longview ISD Foundation, Inc. in making this event a memorable one that will allow students to honor the employees of Longview ISD who have touched their hearts and minds during their school lives.
By sponsoring and/or attending the banquet, you will show your support for Longview ISD students and educators, especially during a pandemic year that has posed challenges for both students and educators.
Tickets to the Lamplighter Awards are $25.00 each. To make reservations, please contact Kay Ray, Foundation director, at 903-452-7015 or gray@lisd.org.