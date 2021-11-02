Theresa Guck never thought her jewelry business would lead to her walking at LA Fashion Week, but that's exactly where she ended up last month.
IXXIA Jewelry is the brainchild of Guck, who said the idea for IXXIA came to her in a dream.
While she has a background in art doing murals and painting, and once made a collection of dresses out of recycled materials, Guck had no formal training or experience in jewelry design when she started her business early this year.
This didn't stop her from pursuing what she says is God's calling.
Guck said IXXIA's mission is spreading love, kindness and happiness to everyone.
Guck collaborated with Alexis Monsanto
Art Hearts Fashion: Los Angeles Fashion Week