A 71-year-old Longview man was killed early Monday when the SUV he was driving ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Eastman Road near Interstate 20.
Police said Harold Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Longview police reported the crash at 5:31 a.m. on Twitter calling it a "major collision," and police said at 5:40 a.m. all lanes of traffic were closed near the crash in the 3200 block of South Eastman Road.
Investigators believe Bell was headed north on Eastman Road in his SUV when he began switching lanes and rear-ended the tractor-trailer.