Mayor Andy Mack says he is not yet done serving the citizens of Longview, if they will allow him to continue.
Mack announced Monday that he intends to seek another term as the city’s mayor.
“I have been blessed by serving Longview as your mayor for the last 5.5 years,” he wrote in a post on his Facebook page. “With your support, I intend on running for mayor for a 3rd and final term next year.”
Mack was elected in 2015 by more than 1,000 votes. In 2018, he ran unopposed in his bid for a second term.
Speaking Monday, Mack said he now wants to bring Longview closer together and to deal with important issues — like social injustice and COVID-19 — and that he wants to complete projects he started.
Social injustice
“I want to get through all this social injustice we’re dealing with, and I want to be part of a solution to that to make Longview a better place to live, to grow and work arm-in-arm together,” Mack said. “It’s the elephant in the room, and we’re going to address it straight up.”
To do so, Mack said he wants to bring more understanding to the table.
“We have to be able to disagree and still be friends; we can’t always see things the same way,” he said. “We have to stop throwing knives and being uncomfortable because someone disagrees with us.”
He said it is important we “open our minds a little bit” and “open our hearts a lot.”
COVID-19
For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mack shared updates with case counts and other information on his Facebook page. By doing so, he said he saw just how tightly knit Longview is.
“This whole COVID-19 thing has really turned us all upside down, and we’ve all had to readjust and rethink how we do things,” he said.
The city and county have worked together in dealing with COVID-19 issues as the virus spreads, and Mack said he is not going to let the hard work of dealing with a pandemic stop him from civil service.
“I’m not about to quit now,” Mack said. “I’m not going to let this run me out of doing something I enjoy doing.”
City projects
Mack said he wants to see some of his projects through to the end, such as improvements to Teague Park and Marshall Avenue. He also wants to continue the Go-Giver work to raise the funds to help revitalize those projects.
Though there was a setback in the projects because of COVID-19, Mack said one of his main goals is to be part of the projects until they are complete.
The Go-Giver Gala is a fundraiser to help with improving Teague Park and Marshall Avenue along the park. In January, it raised more than $220,000 for the project.
Education
Though the mayor is not directly involved in school systems — most of those decisions are made by administrators and school boards — Mack said he wants to partner with schools however he can to improve education in Longview.
“I will work with the superintendents in this community any way we can to make ours the best school systems around,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help them, I will help them.”
Education helps improve communities by preparing students for future jobs and can impact the workforce and economy of a city, Mack said.
“Education, it’s not a direct city function, but it affects the city directly, which makes it a city issue,” he said. “Good schools make our community a better place.”
Taxes
Mack said he is proud he has not raised city taxes in four years, and he wants to keep it that way.
“I’ve always been very conservative when it comes to taxes, and I will continue that way,” he said. “I don’t want to see any tax increases other than voter-decided tax increases.”
Mack said if he is chosen for another term, he wants to do the best he can for the hard-working citizens of Longview to spend tax dollars responsibly.