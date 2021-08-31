City of Longview offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Trash and recycling will be collected on the regular schedule.
The Longview Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday. The library book drop will also be closed, and curbside pickup will be unavailable.
Longview Transit bus services also will not operate Monday.
And the city’s compost site will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Residents with a water or sewer emergency during the holiday should call (903) 236-3030.