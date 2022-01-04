A Longview city official has graduated from a program that prepares women to become city managers in Texas.
City of Longview Director of Administration MaryAnn Hagenbucher completed The Texas Women’s Leadership Institute, which is funded by the Texas City Management Association and was created by Texas Women Leading Government.
The goal of the program is to increase the number of women who are ready to become city managers.
Hagenbucher started the program in January 2021 and finished it in November. Twenty female executives from around the state were chosen to participate in the program, with Hagenbucher being the only one selected from East Texas.
Typical sessions in the program covered topics like municipal bonds, economic development, collective bargaining, public safety and general enrichment, said Hagenbucher, who believes it is important for people of all genders to have a seat at the table and be involved in decision-making.
”I really believe that hearing from everyone makes us a stronger organization, a stronger city and certainly we want our representatives to look like our community as much as possible,” Hagenbucher said.
According to the International City Managers Association, the national average of women who are city managers is 13%. Hagenbucher said Texas is below the number.
Hagenbucher said she is glad to have participated and graduated from the program and that “it was just such an excellent opportunity to learn from some of the best and the brightest in Texas municipal government.”
In November, City Manager Keith Bonds announced his retirement at a Longview City Council meeting. His retirement will be effective at the end of this month.
Hagenbucher would not comment on any changes regarding her role with the city.
Longview director-level position appointments are recommended by the city manager but require approval by city council. City spokesman Shawn Hara said the agenda for next week’s city council meeting will be released on Friday.