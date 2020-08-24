A student and staff member at Pine Tree Junior High tested positive for COVID-19, and two more students in Longview ISD tested positive for the virus, and a White Oak Primary School officials said Monday.
According to Pine Tree ISD, the cases at the junior high are unrelated and the areas visited by those who tested positive are being cleaned and sanitized.
At Longview ISD, another high school student tested positive, according to the district. The student tested positive during the weekend and was last on campus Friday.
Last week, two Longview High School virtual students tested positive. They have not been on campus.
The other case confirmed this morning is at East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, according to the district. The student was last on campus Friday.
According to the district, both students wore masks on campus and are currently in quarantine.
At White Oak Primary School, parents received notification on Sunday that a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to parents, the district did an investigation with the Gregg County Health Department and determined two second grade classrooms need to quarantine starting Monday for two weeks.