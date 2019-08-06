All traffic has been closed to motorists at Birdsong Street and Loop 281 after a wreck police describe as “major.”
Longview police made the announcement at 5:01 p.m. on Twitter after originally tweeting about the wreck with injuries at 4:43 p.m.
At 4:50 p.m. Longview police requested that drivers avoid the area until further notice due to officers and firefighters working the scene.
Information about how many vehicles are involved or any injuries is not yet known.
All traffic in both directions on the Loop at Birdsong is now shut down. It's unknown when the roadway will be opened back up. Please find an alternate route.— Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) August 6, 2019