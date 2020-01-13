UPDATE: Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said an officer located John Kimberly Richard, 69, on the side of the road at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Brian said he is OK.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are asking the public’s help to find a man with a mental illness who was reported missing Sunday in Longview.
John Kimberly Richard, 69, has not been seen since he left his hotel room on East Marshall Avenue, police said. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, long-sleeved shirt, underwear and white socks. Police said he was not wearing pants or shoes when he left.
Anyone with information about Richard is asked to call police at (903) 237-1170.