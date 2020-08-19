Longview police: Wreck closes southbound lanes of Judson Road near Hollybrook From staff reports Aug 19, 2020 Aug 19, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Longview police say all lanes of Judson Road are closed at Hollybrook Drive after a wreck.Police reported the wreck with injuries at 2:36 p.m.No other information was immediately available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspensionLongview doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, documents showOre City ISD sends home two second-grade classes after student tests positive for COVID-19Police: Longview woman stalked, threatened, chased woman with vehicle19-year-old leading push to remove Confederate statue says she didn't set out to become face of movementHallsville ISD student's medical emergency, trip to ER prompt call for AC on all busesPolice: Man shot while trying to get in Longview home through windowConfederate monument to remain at Gregg County CourthouseMane street: Mobile barber uses trailer to cruise for customers in LongviewLongview man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug crimes Images Videos