The Longview Public Library hopes to receive a grant that will offer members free mobile internet and increase the facility’s sanitation capabilities.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the roughly $12,000 grant would be used to buy mobile hot-spot devices for the library and a new machine that can sanitize computer hardware, like a keyboard or a mouse. The grant is funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Eldridge said the library hopes to acquire 22 hot spots. Eleven of the hot spots will come through a partnership with TechSoup, a nonprofit that offers technological support and tools to other nonprofit organizations. Through a program offered by TechSoup, entities can apply to receive up to 11 hot spots for free.
The Longview Public Library wanted to get 22 total hot spots. It applied for funding for the additional 11 hot spots in the grant application. If approved, the grant will pay for the mobile hot spots, internet coverage and shipping to get the devices to the library.
"The hotspots will be accessible to any patron with a library card, on a first come, first served basis," Eldridge said. "We will allow them to be checked out and circulated up to two weeks at a time." They will have unlimited data through T-Mobile.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a local need for home internet, and she hopes the hot spots will allow the library to provide the service for up to 44 families each month.
"Some families had to switch from going to work in person to work online. Families switched from school in person to school online. And some people are still trying to find jobs," Eldridge said.
Census data shows there are more than 17,000 residents in Longview who do not have home internet, Eldridge said. If funded, the hot spots will help eliminate the need for residents to use the library’s Wi-Fi from its parking lot.
"We're purchasing these devices so that they (residents) can have easy internet access safely from the comfort of their home," Eldridge said.
According to Eldridge, public libraries in Marshall and Tyler offer mobile hotspots.
This past year, the library received $20,000 from the same grant and used funds to buy two sanitizers. The machines, which are used to sanitize books and DVDs, can sanitize 20 items at a time.
"It uses high pressure and UV lights to sanitize the books, and its over 99% effective in killing bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19," Eldridge said.
If funded, the new machine will be used to sanitize up to 20 keyboards and 20 mice from the library's computer lab. Due to the pandemic, staff has been sanitizing the 70 computers with disinfectant wipes and chemical cleaners. Eldridge said the sanitation process is time-consuming and requires an on-duty staff member.
The library will be notified Nov. 9 if it will receive the grant.
"(The state) wrote us, since we applied through them. They told us that we made it to the final round of applicants. It’s not official. It won’t be until Nov. 9," Eldridge said.