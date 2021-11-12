The Longview Symphony on Friday opened its Bach’s Lunch 2021-2022 series with a performance by the Longview Chamber Singers at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The lunchtime free recitals feature the music of Bach and other classical pieces while showcasing local musicians, according to the Symphony’s website. During Friday’s concert, the vocalists were accompanied by violinist Shannon Roberts, guitarish Ben Shepherd and cellist Laura Huff.
The next Bach’s Lunch is set for Dec. 17 at First United Methodist Church in Longview and will feature the ETBU Brass Group. The music is set to begin at 12:20 p.m. and end at 1 p.m.
Other concerts in the series are:
- March 4 at First Presbyterian Church in Longview, featuring the Longview String Quartet
- April 1 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, featuring organist Lorenz Maycher
- May 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore featuring organist Gala Strunk