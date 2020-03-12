The city of Longview has decided to cancel several upcoming city-hosted events due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack made the announcement at tonight’s City Council meeting.
The city said it would impact events expected to draw crowds.
Specifically, the city said it would cancel Grassroots at the Green on March 20, the Longview 150 transportation show March 21, the District 6 Town Meeting on March 23, the Census 2020 Pep Rally on March 26 and Strut Your Mutt and Chautauqua Festival on March 28.
