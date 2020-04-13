April 13, 1948: About two years after ground was broken, and 18 months after the first bulldozer rolled off its line, R.G. LeTourneau’s plant was dedicated. The industrialist emphasized the need for combining academic education with practical work, as he had done with LeTourneau Inc. and LeTourneau Technical Institute.
