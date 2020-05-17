From Staff Reports
In the first official census in 1880, the city of Longview’s population was 1,525. As of 2018, it’s an estimated 81,424.
In this 138-year period, the city has recorded an increase in population with each census with the exception of one period, from 1920 to 1930. During that decade, the city lost 677 residents, or nearly 12% of its population of 5,713.
However, in the next 10 years Longview became a thriving city of 13,758 people. In 10 dynamic years, the city increased its population by 8,722 residents, an increase of about 173%.
The reason: Oil had been discovered.
The growth since that period has been steady and reliable. When oil ceased to be a major influence over population growth, concerned residents sought and found industries to bring into the area to keep population growing. That effort has continued but population growth has slowed in the past 20 years.
From 1940 to 1950, the second-largest increase in the city’s history came with 10,744 new residents, jumping the population to 24,502 from 13,758.
The next decade saw it jump another 63.5% to 40,050, or another 15,548 residents.
Although growth has slowed, it remains key to the future of the city. While slow, it has remained steady in recent interim reports. The next decennial census is being taken as this is written.
Gregg County
Gregg County’s population trends have largely followed its largest city’s, growing from a slow-paced rural county in its earliest days to a booming metro area.
Like the city, it saw a decline in the decade from 1920 to 1930, then sprang back with a nearly 270% rate of increase in the decade from 1930 to 1940.
In 1930, the county recorded a population of 15,788. After the boom, it had jumped to 58,027 in the 1940 census.
By decades, according to U.S. Census data:
■ 1880: 8,530
■ 1890: 9,402, up 10.2%
■ 1900: 12,343, up 31.3%
■ 1910: 14,140, up 14.6%
■ 1920: 16,767, up 18.6%
■ 1930: 15,778, down 5.9%
■ 1940: 58,027, up 267.8%
■ 1950: 61,258, up 5.6%
■ 1960: 69,436, up 13.4%
■ 1970: 75,929, up 9.4%
■ 1980: 99,487, up 31%
■ 1990: 104,948, up 5.5%
■ 2000: 111,379, up 6.1%
■ 2010: 121,730, up 9.3%
■ 2018 (est.): 123,707, up 1.6%