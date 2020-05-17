From Staff Reports
Longview was incorporated on May 17, 1871, the first community in Gregg County to do so. Here’s a look at the city’s mayors since that year.
In modern years prior to 1979, the Longview mayor wasn’t elected at large but chosen from among City Council members after the election.
■ Moses Kaufman: 1871-?
■ Joseph W. Boring: 1874-?
■ T.A. Flewellen: 1878-1879
■ C.W. Booth: 1880s dates unknown
■ J.S. Baker: 1882-1883
■ T.A. Flewellen: 1883-?
■ G.A. Kelly: 1880s dates unknown
■ J.G. Howard: 1880s dates unknown
■ T.S.S. Young: 1886-?
■ W.G. Northcutt: 1888-1889
■ F.S. Young: 1890-1891
■ F.L. Whaley: 1891-1894
■ W.T. Whitelock: 1894-1896
■ F.T. Rembert: 1896-1898
■ Dr. W.D. Northcutt: 1890-1900
■ Dr. W.M. Cole: 1900-1903
■ S.C. Forman: 1903-1904
■ G.A. Bodenheim: 1904-1916
■ Edwin Lacy: 1916-1918
■ G.A. Bodenheim: 1918-1920
■ Dr. W.D. Northcutt: 1920-1923
■ Edwin Lacy: 1923-1924
■ C.L. Taylor: 1924-1928
■ J.W. Dalston: 1928-1933
■ Lawrence Birdsong: 1933-1939
■ E.O. McWhorter: 1939-1941
■ G.A. McCreight: 1941-1949
■ R.B. Williams: 1949-1951
■ G.A. McCreight: 1951-1952
■ J. Clyde Tomlinson: 1952-1963
■ D.A. Benton: 1963-1970
■ William Y. Rice: 1970-1971
■ Lois K. Jackson: 1971-1972
■ R.H. “Bobby” Smith: 1972-1973
■ Jack Reeves: 1973-1975
■ Thomas “Tommie” Carlisle: 1975-1976
■ William Y. Rice: 1976-1977
■ James. R. Curtis: 1977-1978
■ Bob Maness: 1978-1979
■ Thomas “Tommie” Carlisle: 1979-1982 (first publicly elected mayor of modern times)
■ Mitch Henderson: 1982-1985
■ Lou Galosy: 1985-1991
■ Martha Whitehead: 1991-1993
■ 1993-1997: I.J. Patterson
■ 1997-2000: David L. McWhorter
■ Earl Roberts Jr.: 2000-2003
■ Murray Moore: 2003-2005
■ Jay Dean: 2005-2015
■ Andy Mack: 2015-present