A portion of Tyler Street downtown will be closed this evening, as the Junior League of Longview launches the Longview 150 Passport Program.
A kickoff party from 5 to 8 tonight will be held on Tyler Street between Center and Fredonia streets at the Longview World of Wonders children’s museum, which is being called the departing station for a two-week train of events across the city.
The Passport Program is designed to showcase experiences for preschool and elementary-age children to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial birthday. Children will visit participating businesses and locations for hands-on events as part of the historical program.
Admission to each event is either free or at a reduced cost from usual admission rates, according to the Junior League.
Contestants are asked to keep track of the train schedule and enter into prize raffles using their commemorative boarding pass booklet.
Limited quantities of the booklet “are available at partnering locations during this hands-on historical experience,” according to the city.
The schedule includes a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at LongviewWOW Museum, Longview Public Library, Longview Symphony, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the Gregg County Historical Museum.
Other stops along the way include Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, The Green, the News-Journal, Greenwood Cemetery and ArtsView Children’s Theater.
The passport program concludes with an all-day event at its arriving station, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 21.
As part of the passport program, a replica calaboose — or jail — was delivered Thursday to the southeast corner of Methvin and Green streets, the original town lot. The calaboose will be on display through March 22.
The calaboose was supplied by the East Texas Builders Association.