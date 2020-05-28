May 28, 1941: U.S. Rep. Lyndon Johnson, in a Senate campaign speech on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn, advocated for privately built pipelines from East Texas oilfields to the Eastern seaboard. If necessary, he said, the government should assist with financing as it was doing for defense manufacturing plants.
