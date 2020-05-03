From staff reports
Transportation posed a problem for early residents of Longview.
For many, the solution was simplified with the founding of the city’s first streetcar line by O.H. Methvin, known as the father of Longview and for whom Methvin Street is named.
Its route extended from the downtown depot, which most passengers referred to as the “uptown depot,” near the present location of the Glover-Crim Building, along Methvin to its intersection with Sixth Street, then called Longview Junction.
The little car was sometimes pulled by one mule that was unhitched at the end of the line and re-hitched to the opposite end of the car for the return trip.