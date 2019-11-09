Whether you are thinking of selling your home next year, or simply looking to update certain elements, investing in your exterior will deliver a return on your investment in both resale value and enjoyment.
From siding and garage door to the landscape and patio, there are many opportunities to refresh the outside of your home for style and function. The top trends of 2020 are all about bringing fresh ideas to tired spaces, updating with the latest product innovations, and ensuring your exterior gets as much love as the interior of your home.
With a strong desire to expand living space, homeowners are investing in decks and patios that have a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor. Products such as Royal(R) Building Products’ Zuri(R) Premium Decking offer all the beauty of real hardwood flooring without the maintenance. Zuri’s variety of rich colors allow homeowners to create intricate designs and inlays that add an upscale look that can be completely customized.
Screened porches with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors are popular as well as porch/deck hybrids that can be designed to feature built-in kitchens, fireplaces and seating. To further personalize the space, homeowners are mixing textures and materials, including metal, wicker and wood, in outdoor furniture and features to create individualized style.
Following the popularity of farmhouse styles in the last decade, homeowners continue to create a hybrid look that incorporates select modern farmhouse designs, as well as elements of midcentury modern and industrial influences into the exterior home design. Mixed-use siding is at the forefront of this trend. Board and batten siding mixed with stone continues to gain popularity for a modern farmhouse look. Another popular design is mixing clapboard siding with textures of shake or vertical style of board and batten to create visual interest and balance. Black windows add a modern industrial look along with a sleek metal garage door to pull together the overall design.
Across the country, darker, more pigmented colors are transforming homes with showstopping appearances that stand out from a sea of beige that was so popular in the past.
The traditional red front door is being replaced by statement doors that define an entryway with style and class. Black and blue doors are trending as well as designs that feature glass and iron elements. Dutch-style doors are also popular for 2020 and beyond. In addition to a statement front door, homeowners are thoughtful about entryway decor, adding personalized doormats, house numbers and door knockers, as well as changing out decor seasonally.
While dark colors are trending nationwide, pastel colors are popular for coastal homes. Light blue is just one example that looks striking paired with white PVC trim in exterior applications. Royal Building Products Celect Canvas, an unpainted version of the brand’s cellular PVC siding, is an ideal low-maintenance option for coastal homes that need durability for harsh weather. The siding can be customized with hundreds of beachy paint color options to suit your individual style.
Homeowners are continuing to invest in design solutions for their exteriors and yards that require little to no maintenance, yet allow them to fully enjoy outdoor living. They are opting for high quality products using durable materials, such as limestone, gravel and bamboo. Garden bed designs incorporate pavers, rocks, evergreen plants and annual plants, to achieve a low maintenance exterior that still delivers on curb appeal.
Above all else, homeowners are looking to make exterior designs their own in 2020. New builds and home renovations that utilize durable materials are a top trend, and the sky's the limit when it comes to design.