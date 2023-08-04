Mark your calendars. Texas hunting and fishing licenses go on sale Aug. 15.
But before that hunters looking for a place to hunt, or maybe interested in something unusual, have some homework to do. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has opened its drawn hunts for both public and private lands for 2023-24. This year the program will offer more than 10,000 permits in more than 60 categories.
The hunts are for everything from doves to alligator, white-tailed or mule deer and even bighorn sheep.
The draw hunt program goes back to 1954 when 50 hunters were chosen for either-sex deer hunts on the Kerr Wildlife Management Area.
The program has always had a strong following, but in the early days was hamstrung by the lack of technology that makes it easy to participate today. For years hunters had to request booklets listing the individual hunts, mail their applications back to Austin and then wait for notification of having been drawn.
That changed in 2014 when the program went online. The next year marked the first time it crossed the 100,000-application mark with 116,499 applicants. Last year there were 278,000 applicants.
“The white-tailed deer categories are the most popular. We offer 11 regular and e-postcard deer categories and seven youth deer categories. Individually mule deer hunts and exotic-only hunts are also very popular,” said Kelly Edmiston, TPWD’s public hunting program coordinator.
On the flipside, spring turkey hunts, feral hog and javelina are the least sought-after entries.
While many of the hunts have been around for years with a track record of hunter interest and success, others come and go as well as new offerings from time to time.
“We have numerous hunts added and dropped each season,” Edmiston added. “The number of hunts each season is dependent on an area’s resources and staff available. We added one new e-postcard hunt category for a predator hunt on the Matador Wildlife Management Area this year.”
To get young hunters involved in hunting, the program also offers 11 youth-only hunt categories and more than 40 others for youth/adult applicants.
Because of their rarity in the state making permits scarce and the fact they mostly exist on private ranches making access even tougher, the bighorn sheep category is a true once-in-a-lifetime trophy option.
“We first offered a guided bighorn sheep permit through the public hunt drawings program in 2003. Over the years there have been a few years we did not have a permit to offer, but since the initial 2003 drawing we have given out 18 bighorn sheep permits,” Edmiston said.
Like the others, the sheep hunter is chosen by random drawing, and while many of those who enter year after year build up points the winner is still luck of the draw.
To help hunters maneuver the application process its website (https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/) includes maps showing hunts by either type or location, and descriptions of the hunts including number of slots available, number of applications last year and hunter success.
Deadlines for applying are the 1st and 15th of each month through Nov. 1, with August 15 being the deadline for archery deer, archery mule deer, pronghorn, private land pronghorn and javelina hunts.
Application fees range from free to $10, and there is a hunt fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. There are no application fees or permit fees for youth-only hunts.
Along with draw, TPWD also has an Annual Public Hunting program where with a $48 permit hunters can walk in on properties enrolled in the program to hunt dove, deer, quail, ducks, rabbit, squirrels and, in some cases, throughout the year on 180 areas. Last year the department sold 55,400 of the permits that also allow fishing, camping, hiking and other uses.
The APH permit can be purchased along with hunting licenses.
A level up are the e-postcard hunts, which are available through the draw hunt program, but require an APH permit.
“These hunts have no application fees or additional permit fees. They include hunting for deer, hogs, waterfowl, squirrel, and other small game. They are hunts designed to protect the resource and manage the number of hunters at any one time. Unlike the regular Special Permit hunts, they are not usually as supervised with daily staff check-in and check-out,” Edmiston said.