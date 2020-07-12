Patrick Mahomes, dressed in Chiefs red on Sunday, had his best round in the 31st Annual American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada.
Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City star, scored eight points during the final round of the 54-hole event, moving up six spots on the leaderboard and tying for 38th place (4 points) in his first time in the charity tournament that attracts sports and entertainment stars to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Dressed in red like Tiger Woods during a final round, Mahomes had two birdies and two double-bogies. Mahomes had birdies on the par 5 No. 4 and the par 4 No. 11.
“It’s been awesome — It’s been a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I wish I played better the first two days, but it’s been a lot of fun and I look forward to being back.”
The Super Bowl MVP added, “I’m going to try to get better.It’s fun, obviously it’s challenging, but it’s one activity I can play (under his contract that the Chiefs allow). I’m going to be out there on the course more often.”
The East Texan tied with Eric Weddle, a former NFL All-Pro safety.
Former tennis pro Mardy Fish won the tournament with a 76 points (18-37-21), while former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Kyle Williams was runner-up with 67 (25-27-15).
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was third at 58 (20-17-21).
Two-time defending champion Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, had to withdraw due to an injured wrist. He had 36 points (20-16) before not playing in the third round.
Rounding out the top 10 were: 4, Stephen Curry, 56 (14-16-26); 5, Case Keenum, 54 (17-16-21); 6, Mark Mulder, 52 (17-18-17); T7, Dell Curry, 50 (17-19-14); T7, Derek Lowe, 50 (16-20-14); T7, Vinny del Negro, 50 (17-17-16); and 10, Jack Wagner, 48 (18-9-21).
Mahomes was paired with teammate Travis Kelce (T58, minus 26) and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (T42, minus 4) during the final round.
Other notable finishers were: 16, Aaron Rodgers, 35; 25, Larry Fitzgerald, 25; 28, Roger Clemens, 18; 49, Larry the Cable Guy, minus 14; 60, Reggie Bush, minus 30; 61, Ray Romano, minus 32; T62, Doug Flutie, minus 36; Chace Crawford, minus 36; T64, Anthony Lynn, minus 43; John O’Hurley, minus 43; 68, Demarcus Ware, minus 66; 69, Charles Barkey, minus 68; and 70, Eddie George, minus 71.
Mahomes is now concentrating on leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The last team to do so was the New England Patriots in 2004-05.
“It’s going to take a mindset of getting better every day,” Mahomes told NBC Sports. “It’s a process. It’s one day at a time. We understand that. We got great leaders on the team, and we’re going to go out there and do our best to make a run at it.”
The tournament is a 54-hole modified Stableford format that features some of sport’s and entertainment’s celebrities and distributes an estimated $600,000 in prize money to charities supporting social justice reform and COVID-19 relief efforts, according to tournament organizers.
The player with the highest point total after three rounds (54 holes) was the winner.
Here is the scoring breakdown: 10 points for a double eagle; 8 points for a hole-in-one; 6 points for an eagle; 3 points for a birdie; 1 point for par; 0 points for bogey; and minus 2 points for double-bogey or higher.