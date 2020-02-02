You can call Patrick Mahomes “Showtime” or “Magic” just make sure you call him Super Bowl champion.
Mahomes, the good guy from Whitehouse led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first NFL championship in 50 years with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
He was named Super Bowl LIV Most Valuable Player for his performance.
“We never lost faith. That’s the biggest thing,” said Mahomes, the star quarterback from Whitehouse High School and at Texas Tech University. “Everybody on this team, no one had their head down, and we believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”
At 24, he is the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.
Earlier it all started as an East Texas type of day in South Florida.
Before the game on the turf of Hard Rock Stadium there was the Tyler Rose himself, Earl Campbell, as a member the 100 top players in 100 seasons of the National Football League.
He was joined by other East Texans in Lufkin’s Ken Houston, Sulphur Springs’ Forrest Gregg and Paris’ Raymond Berry.
Then it was time for Mahomes and the Chiefs, along with San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from Elkhart. Wilson, the former Elk star and running back at the University of North Texas, caught a pass for 20 yards.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Chiefs trailed 20-10.
It had not been a pretty game for Mahomes, but he saved his best stuff for the final period, going 5 for 5 on the go-ahead touchdown drive.
Also, for the fifth time this season Mahomes rallied the Comeback Chiefs from double-digit deficits, including all three playoffs games, the first time in NFL history a quarterback has accomplished that feat in the postseason.
Mahomes had thrown eight TDs without an interception in the playoffs. However, the 49ers picked him off twice.
Undaunted Mahomes worked his magic in the fourth quarter.
Behind 20-10 the Chiefs faced a third-and-15 when Mahomes threw long to a wide open Tyreek Hill. The pass play went for 44 yards to the Niners’ 21-yard line. A few plays later, a pass interference placed the ball at the 1. Mahomes hit his favorite target, Travis Kelce for the TD, topping off a 10-play, 83-yard drive. Following the PAT, the Chiefs were within 20-17 with 6:13 on the clock.
The KC defense then held the 49ers to their first third-and-out.
It was time for a bit of a Showtime Mahomes. With the bright lights and the pressure of a championship on the line, Mahomes came through.
Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Sammy Watkins fingertips for a 38-yard gain to the SF 10. Three plays later Mahomes tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Damien Williams. The extra point put the Chiefs on top 24-20 with 2:44 on the clock.
The Chiefs scored again on a Williams’ 38-yard dash after stopping the 49ers on downs to bring the final score to 31-20.
The KC quarterback, who has embraced the Kansas City, Missouri area after being drafted 10th overall in 2017, finished 26-of-42 for 286 yards, two TDs and two interceptions, adding 29 yards on nine carries on the ground.
Mahomes did it all in front of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin Mahomes, his grandmother Debbie Martin, his brother Jackson and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, plus his WHS buddies Coleman Patterson, Ryan Cheatham, Jake Parker and Zach Martin, among others, and his high school football coach Adam Cook.
What a night.
It keeps getting better for Mahomes as today he is taking a Make a Wish Kid to Walt Disney World.
Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes.