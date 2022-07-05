After a long day in the classroom or at the office, it’s tough to top bringing the family together with a home-cooked meal. When evenings are busy with homework and activities, however, there might be little time left for complicated dishes.
Take those schedules on with a menu of delicious recipes that require 30 minutes or less so you can focus on celebrating the day’s accomplishments with loved ones. These simple yet flavorful ideas from Milk Means More call for limited instructions and ingredients lists fueled by dairy favorites that provide nutrients to recharge the entire family.
Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce feature the sharp yet balanced taste of mustard and cracked black peppercorns as an easy way to dress up pork chops. For a tasty twist on Taco Tuesday, “beat the clock” with Roasted Chicken and Zucchini Tostadas by crisping corn tortillas under the broiler then topping with a tangy yogurt spread, cumin-seasoned chicken, veggies and shredded cheese.
Turn your hectic weeknights into cause for celebration with more quick and easy recipe ideas at MilkMeansMore.org.
Pork Chops in Creamy Mustard-Peppercorn Sauce
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
3/4 cup evaporated 2% milk
3 tablespoons spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard
3/4 teaspoon coarsely cracked black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon all-purpose flour
4 boneless pork loin chops (1 1/4 pounds), cut 3/4-inch thick
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
Cooked noodles or rice (optional)
Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Steps
In bowl, whisk milk, mustard, peppercorns and flour. Set aside.
Pat pork chops dry with paper towels. Sprinkle both sides of chops with salt.
In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork chops 3-4 minutes, or until browned. Turn and cook 3-4 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in thickest part of chops reads 145 F. Transfer chops to serving platter. Loosely cover with foil to keep warm.
Add garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook 15 seconds. Stir in broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until most liquid evaporates. Stir in milk mixture and any accumulated juices from cooked pork. Cook and stir until just boiling. Immediately remove from heat and spoon sauce over chops.
Serve with noodles or rice, if desired. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Roasted Chicken and Zucchini Tostadas
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, Culinary Dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
12 street taco-size corn tortillas
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or 5%)
3 teaspoons lime juice, divided
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 cups shredded or chopped rotisserie-roasted chicken breast
1/2 cup seeded and chopped tomato
1/2 cup chopped zucchini
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Steps
Heat oven to broil.
Line large baking sheet or 18-by-13-by-1-inch baking pan with foil. Arrange tortillas in single layer on pan. Lightly spray tortillas with nonstick cooking spray. Broil about 5 inches from heat 4-6 minutes, or until beginning to brown on one side. Remove from broiler. Carefully turn tortillas over.
In medium bowl, stir yogurt, 1 teaspoon lime juice and garlic powder. Set aside. In another bowl, toss chicken, tomato, zucchini, remaining lime juice, olive oil, cumin and cayenne pepper.
Spread yogurt mixture on unbrowned sides of tortillas. Top with chicken mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil about 5 inches from heat 2-3 minutes, or until hot and cheese melts. Serve immediately.