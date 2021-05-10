Police are investigating after a man this weekend was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at a Marshall fast food restaurant.
Officials a few minutes after midnight on Sunday received multiple calls about a shooting at Wendy’s on East End Boulevard North, according to Marshall police. Upon arrival, officers found a car with the passenger door open near the dumpsters at the restaurant. One person was partially inside the vehicle, and two other people were seated next to the dumpster.
The person partially inside was identified as Julius Smith, 30, of Marshall. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police have not made an arrest and said the occupants of the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Kenny Phillips at (903) 935-4543.