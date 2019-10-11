Ronald Lee Haskell is escorted into court Thursday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Houston. A jury has sentenced to death Haskell, who fatally shot six members of his ex-wife's family in Texas. Jurors on Friday, Oct, 11, 2019, decided Haskell would be a future danger to society and rejected arguments by Haskell's attorneys that his history of mental illness should spare him the lethal injection. ( Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)