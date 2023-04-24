The Texas Rangers lead the American League West with a record of 14-7 and have won their last four series in a row.
Marcus Semien has been a major reason why.
The second baseman got off to a slow start to the season but is now hitting .298 with four home runs and 20 RBIs. He leads the league in runs and ranks fifth in RBIs.
“Right now it’s going pretty well for me,” said Semien. “I love the game, I just want to show up every day and play well.”
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy raved about what the second baseman has brought to the team.
“He’s a manager’s dream, I’ll start with that,” said Bochy, “how he works, the things like his talent, how good he is, the player that he is defensively and then of course offensively, he just a pro.”
A year ago, he struggled, hitting .248 with 26 home runs, and 86 RBIs though he did have a career-high 25 stolen bases.
This year, under Bochy, The Rangers are off to a strong start behind the plate with the second-highest-scoring offense in the majors.
Bochy also spoke about what Semien brings to the club off the field.
“You look at his leadership that he provides, he’s a calming influence you know. He leads these guys, he’s so big in that clubhouse and on the field,” said Bochy, “I think every ... young player coming up could use a guy like Marcus.”
On a roster filled with veterans, Semien has made it a point to share his knowledge with younger players.
“There’s three young infielders on the roster that I can kinda share the things I’ve learned along the way, when I was younger what do I wish I would’ve known, and things like that can help them,” said Semien who signed a $175 million, seven-year contract prior to the 2021 season.
One of those young infielders is Josh Jung a highly touted second-year player who the Rangers hope will blossom into a star.
Jung spoke about how Semien has helped him during his second season.
“I follow Marcus, I’m like his tail around the clubhouse for the most part,” said Jung, “ He’s had a huge impact on just me so far.”
Semien has put Jung on his pre and post-game routine which Jung credits with helping to keep his body fresh during the season. Jung too has had a good start to his season, hitting .272 with three home runs and eleven RBIs while playing solid defense at third base.
When Corey Seager suffered a hamstring injury in early April, Semien became the only regular player in the infield with more than five years of experience in the Majors. Semien has used that experience to help his fellow infielders.
“It’s a huge importance just for someone to rely on I guess and someone to look to when things aren’t going our way necessarily. Cause we are young so we’re not super experienced in the big leagues so just being able to look to my left and see him... it’s a calming effect,” says Jung.
Marcus Semien is in his 11th season in the majors and is off to one of his best starts statistically but it’s his leadership off the field which has proven invaluable.